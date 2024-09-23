Lebanese doctor works to save patients with eye injuries from exploding tech devices

(MENAFN) Ophthalmologist Elias Jaradeh has been working tirelessly for nearly a week, grappling with an overwhelming influx of patients suffering from severe eye injuries caused by a series of explosive incidents involving pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon. Operating in multiple hospitals, he has lost count of the surgeries he’s performed, surviving on just two hours of sleep between procedures. While he has managed to save some patients’ sight, many others face permanent vision loss. "There is no doubt that what happened was extremely tragic," he expressed emotionally at a Beirut hospital, reflecting on the sight of so many young men, children, and women arriving with grave injuries.



The medical crisis was triggered by simultaneous detonations of thousands of hand-held devices linked to the Hezbollah militant group, resulting in at least 39 fatalities and around 3,000 injuries, many of which have left survivors with life-altering disabilities. Although these explosions primarily targeted Hezbollah fighters, numerous civilians were caught in the blast. Many victims suffered injuries to their hands, faces, and eyes as they were looking at the devices when they exploded, prompting an urgent response from hospitals and medical professionals across the region.



Lebanon’s experienced eye doctors, who have treated victims of past wars and civil unrest, report that they have never encountered a situation quite like this one. Jaradeh, who also serves as a reformist lawmaker representing southern Lebanon, noted that the majority of his patients are young individuals facing significant damage to one or both eyes, with some injuries involving embedded plastic and metal shrapnel. The recent violence evokes memories of the devastating Beirut port explosion four years ago, which resulted from unsafe storage of ammonium nitrates, killing over 200 and injuring more than 6,000. However, the current situation is markedly more intense due to the sheer number of eye injuries flooding into hospitals.



Reflecting on the psychological toll of his work, Jaradeh admitted that it is difficult to separate his professional duties from his emotions in the operating room. He emphasized the profound impact of witnessing so many wounded individuals, asserting, “This is linked to a war on Lebanon and war on humanity.” Unlike the relatively brief period of shock following the Beirut port blast, he noted that the current crisis continues to unfold, creating an ongoing challenge for medical personnel and the community at large.

