(MENAFN) In a thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City managed to secure a 2-2 draw against a resilient Arsenal, who played much of the match with only ten men. The result allowed City to maintain their position at the top of the English table. Norwegian striker Erling opened the scoring early in the match, netting his 100th goal for Manchester City across all competitions. Since joining the club in 2022, Haaland has established himself as a key player and continued to showcase his scoring prowess.



Arsenal responded to City's early lead with an impressive equalizer. Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori unleashed a well-placed finesse shot from outside the penalty area in the 22nd minute, bringing the score to 1-1. As the first half progressed, Arsenal's Gabriel found the net with a powerful header from a corner, giving the visitors a surprising lead just before halftime. However, Arsenal's momentum took a hit when Belgian forward Leandro Trossard received a second yellow card during stoppage time, leaving his team to contend with a one-man disadvantage.



The second half saw Manchester City take control of the match, as they pressed for an equalizer while Arsenal focused on holding their ground. Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Gunners fought hard to secure all three points, but City’s relentless pressure began to pay off. As the minutes ticked away, the home side continued to create opportunities, determined to turn the tide in their favor.



In a dramatic finish, Manchester City's persistence finally bore fruit in the 98th minute. Defender John Stones found the back of the net following a scramble in the box, breaking through Arsenal’s defensive line and rescuing a point for his team. With this draw, Manchester City remains atop the Premier League standings with 13 points from five matches, while Arsenal sits in fourth place with 11 points. Liverpool and Aston Villa are close behind with 12 points each, intensifying the competition at the top of the league.

