(MENAFN) Spanish La leaders maintained their perfect league record with a dominant 5-1 victory over Villarreal on Sunday, but the match was marred by an injury to their German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The match took place at Villarreal's Estadio de la Ceramica, where Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Brazilian winger Raphinha each scored twice, while Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre also found the net.



With this impressive win, Barcelona secured their sixth consecutive victory in the league, solidifying their position at the top of the standings. Villarreal's only goal came from Spanish forward Ayoze Perez, but it was not enough to challenge Barcelona's attacking prowess.



Despite the large margin of victory, Barcelona was concerned about ter Stegen's injury. The goalkeeper, who has been a key player for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, fell awkwardly while attempting to catch a corner kick in the first half and had to be carried off on a stretcher, raising fears of a serious injury.



With this win, Barcelona now has 18 points from six matches, having scored 22 goals while conceding just five. Villarreal, currently in fifth place, has 11 points. Barcelona's closest rivals, Real Madrid, also had a strong performance, defeating Espanyol 4-1 on Saturday to bring their total to 14 points.

