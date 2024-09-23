Jordanian Citizens Detained In Israel Return Home Following Bridge Shooting Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 23 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Monday the return of Jordanian citizens Musleh Al-Awdat and Hussein Al-Naimat to the Kingdom.The two individuals had been detained by Israeli authorities following a shooting incident on the Palestinian side of the King Hussein Bridge, which is under Israeli control, on September 8.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's spokesperson, stated that since the occurrence of the incident, the Ministry had actively monitored the situation of the detained citizens. Coordinating closely with the relevant Jordanian authorities, efforts were made to expedite their return.Both citizens have now crossed into Jordanian territory, and according to the Ministry, they are in good health and en route to reunite with their families.