Pleasant Conditions Over Highlands Monday, With Warnings Of Slippery Roads In Rainy Areas

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 23 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are expected to be slightly below the seasonal average, bringing mild conditions, especially over the highlands, while relatively warmer weather prevails in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions.Low-altitude clouds will appear in some areas, with a slight chance of light rain in isolated parts of northern Jordan. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, occasionally picking up in intensity.In its report, the Jordan Meteorological Department issued warnings of reduced visibility due to early morning fog over high mountain ranges. Additionally, there is a risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Tuesday, with moderate conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience relatively warmer weather. Winds are expected to remain moderate from the northwest.Another slight increase in temperatures is anticipated on Wednesday, maintaining mild conditions across most of the Kingdom, with warmer weather confined to the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate from the northwest.By Thursday, similar weather patterns are expected, with moderate conditions throughout most areas and warmer weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will persist from the northwest at moderate speeds.The temperature ranges today in East Amman will be between 27 C and 17 C, in West Amman 25 C and 15 C, northern highlands 22 C and 13 C, Sharah highlands 23 C and 12 C, Dead Sea 35 C and 23 C, and Aqaba 36 C and 24 C.