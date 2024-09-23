(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Arrives in New York

His Highness the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived today in New York, the United States of America, to head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.

