AC Milan triumphs over Inter with 2-1 victory in Italian derby

(MENAFN) In a thrilling Sunday derby in the Italian league, AC Milan triumphed over with a 2-1 victory, highlighted by a late header from Italian defender Matteo Gabbia. The match took place at Inter's iconic Giuseppe Meazza and marked a significant moment for Milan, who had been struggling against their rivals in recent encounters.



US winger Christian Pulisic opened the scoring early in the game, netting a goal in the 10th minute. Known for his speed and exceptional ball control, Pulisic skillfully maneuvered past several Inter defenders before finding the back of the net, giving AC Milan a promising 1-0 lead. However, Inter responded quickly, with left-back Federico Dimarco leveling the match in the 27th minute, setting the stage for an intense battle.



As the match approached its final minutes, Gabbia emerged as the hero for AC Milan. In the 89th minute, he capitalized on a well-delivered free kick from his Dutch teammate Tijjani Reijnders, scoring the decisive goal that secured the victory for Milan. This win was particularly sweet for Milan, as it ended a six-match losing streak against Inter across all competitions.



With this important win, AC Milan gained three valuable points, bringing their total to eight and positioning them seventh in the league, level with Inter, who also have eight points. Interestingly, Torino is currently leading Serie A with 11 points after five matches, while Napoli trails closely with 10 points. The victory not only boosts Milan’s morale but also signals their return to form in the highly competitive Italian league.

