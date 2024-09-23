Türkiye launches advertising campaign in Times Square to promote investment chances

(MENAFN) Türkiye's Investment Office has launched a prominent advertising campaign in Times Square, New York City, timed to coincide with the 79th UN General Assembly. This initiative features digital billboards prominently displaying messages such as "Invest in Türkiye" and "Nexus of the World," which underscore the country's strategic geographic position at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa.



The campaign aims to highlight Türkiye's economic strengths, including its robust growth, investment-friendly reforms, and skilled workforce. By promoting these attributes, the Investment Office seeks to present Türkiye as an attractive destination for investors. The messaging also emphasizes the country’s advantageous access to global markets, leveraging its unique location to draw in international interest.



Throughout the duration of the UN General Assembly, these promotional messages will be prominently displayed, ensuring visibility as New York hosts a wide array of international visitors and dignitaries. This strategic timing aims to maximize the impact of the campaign, reaching influential audiences who may consider Türkiye for future investments.



This advertising initiative is part of Türkiye's broader strategy to attract value-added and technology-oriented investments. By positioning itself as a key player in the global supply chain, Türkiye seeks to enhance its economic landscape and encourage foreign direct investment that aligns with its development goals.

