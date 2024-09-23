Pakistan’s Prime Minister urges for good financial policies instead of ‘chaos’

(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, stated on Sunday that the people of Pakistan have rejected the "politics of polarization" in favor of economic policies that focus on addressing inflation and improving living conditions. His remarks came in response to the recent rallies organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the main opposition party, which aimed to pressure the into releasing former Prime Imran Khan. Sharif emphasized that the country's citizens are prioritizing economic stability over turmoil.



Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in the northeastern city of Rawalpindi, faces several charges, including corruption and terrorism, all of which he denies. Sharif, in his statement, highlighted that the public’s main concerns lie in finding solutions to inflation and enhancing the economy, not engaging in political rallies. He urged political leaders to focus on addressing economic issues rather than creating "chaos" through large public demonstrations.



Sharif further called for a shift in political priorities, emphasizing the need to concentrate on economic recovery and fulfill promises made to the public. He suggested postponing political rallies until 2028, after the next general elections, and instead focusing on improving the economic situation during his government’s current term. He linked the success of economic recovery directly to maintaining political stability, warning that political chaos would hinder efforts to provide much-needed relief to the people.



Pakistan is currently negotiating a USD7 billion bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support the country's economy. Sharif expressed optimism, stating that inflation has dropped to single digits and the economic situation is showing signs of improvement. He cited key indicators such as increasing exports, a stable currency, rising remittances, and monetary easing as positive signs of the nation’s recovery.

