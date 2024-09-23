عربي


Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


9/23/2024 4:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 16 September 2024 – 20 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 38:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 3,056,988 12.16 37,161,099
16 September 2024 43,333 12.57 544,756
17 September 2024 186,575 12.59 2.349,726
18 September 2024 20,427 12.59 257,209
19 September 2024 250,000 12.66 3,166,175
20 September 2024 339,876 12.61 4,285,938
Total, week number 38 840,211 12.62 10,603,804
Accumulated under the program 3,897,199 12.26 47,764,903

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 28,625,143 own shares corresponding to 1.86 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 50 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program
  • Alm Brand_Share buyback week #38 2024

