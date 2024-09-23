L.A. Based Colossal Properties Launches In Riyadh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colossal Properties launches in Riyadh

Colossal Properties expands into Saudi Arabia, partnering with Prince Faisal Al Saud to bring luxury and innovative green to Riyadh

- Phillip BraunsteinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colossal Properties , a high-end luxury real estate and development firm founded in Los Angeles by Phillip Braunstein, is proud to announce its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market. The Ministry of Investment issued the construction license in favor of Colossal Properties for a vast array of construction projects.This strategic move is marked by an exclusive partnership with Prince Faisal Al Saud, a visionary entrepreneur, movie producer, designer, and one of the most influential figures in the Kingdom. A New Era of Luxury Development With this collaboration, Colossal Properties aims to redefine luxury living in Riyadh, bringing its expertise in high-end construction, innovative green technology, and exclusive design to Saudi Arabia. Prince Faisal Al Saud, known for his multifaceted contributions to the worlds of film, music, and entrepreneurship, will play a key role in guiding the vision and execution of Colossal's projects in the region. Founded by Phillip Braunstein, Colossal Properties has built a reputation for delivering iconic developments characterized by unmatched quality, modern aesthetics, and sustainable solutions.“Our expansion into Riyadh is not just about real estate; it's about shaping the future of luxury living in a way that respects the rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia while embracing innovation,” said Braunstein.A Partnership of Innovation and Excellence: The partnership with Prince Faisal Al Saud reflects a shared commitment to elevating the standard of luxury developments in the Kingdom.“Prince Faisal's creativity and forward-thinking approach perfectly align with Colossal's ethos,” added Braunstein.“Together, we are set to create spaces that are not just homes, but expressions of art, luxury, and lifestyle.” Looking Ahead Colossal Properties will begin by developing a series of exclusive residential and commercial properties in Riyadh, focusing on integrating advanced technologies, sustainable design practices, and luxury craftsmanship. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom's ongoing transformation into a global hub for innovation and luxury.About Colossal Properties – Founded in Los Angeles, Colossal Properties has become synonymous with luxury and innovation in the real estate sector. The firm specializes in high-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects, with a strong focus on green building and sustainability. Its expansion into Saudi Arabia marks the beginning of a new chapter in its mission to create iconic properties worldwide. For more information about Colossal Properties and its upcoming projects in Riyadh, please visit Colossal or contact our Riyadh office at ...erties

