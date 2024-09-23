Qatar Museums Signs Historic Mou With National Museum Of China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Museum of China, in the People's Republic of China, marking a significant milestone in international cultural collaboration.

This agreement signed by Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar, and Gao Zheng, Director of National Museum of China, underscores the commitment of both institutions to deepen the collaboration and exchange in the field of museums, promoting cultural understanding and strengthening ties between both institutions. The MoU takes place under the Qatar-China Friendship Association, a legacy of the Qatar-China Year of Culture in 2016, further enriching the cultural exchange between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Thani, Director of the National Museum of Qatar stated“We are excited to embark on this partnership with the National Museum of China, which will not only strengthen the cultural ties between our countries but also create new opportunities for collaboration in museum innovation, research, and educational programmes. This is an important step toward creating a global understanding of our shared heritage.”

This MoU between Qatar Museums and National Museum of China establishes a framework for collaboration across key areas, including the exchange of museum experiences, joint exhibitions, academic research, and innovative educational programmes designed to enhance visitor engagement and cultural awareness.

The agreement will promote cultural understanding through shared efforts in archaeology, heritage preservation, and museology, with a focus on global best practices in the protection and documentation of collections.

Additionally, it outlines plans for joint exhibitions and travelling showcases to broaden the reach of both institutions' rich histories and collections, as well as cooperative efforts in excavation, restoration, and conservation to preserve important heritage sites.

Gao Zheng, Director of the National Museum of China indicated that both entities have a lot of potentiality on cooperating together and hope that the two parties can cooperate in many areas in the future.

This agreement promises to deliver enriching cultural exchanges and elevate the museum experiences offered in both nations, benefiting researchers, experts, and museum visitors alike.