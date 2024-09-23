CEO of Boeing Defense Space, Security to leave firm

(MENAFN) Ted Colbert, the president and CEO of Defense, Space & Security (BDS), is set to leave the company, as announced by Boeing on Friday. In a letter to employees, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg emphasized the company's focus on restoring customer trust and meeting the high standards expected of them in fulfilling critical global missions. He expressed gratitude for Colbert’s 15 years of service, acknowledging his contributions to the company, its customers, and the communities it serves.



In the interim, Steve Parker will take over the oversight of BDS until a permanent replacement is appointed. Boeing has faced significant challenges and financial pressures recently, particularly following a series of incidents that have drawn heightened scrutiny from regulators and the public. One of the most notable incidents occurred on January 5, when a door plug blew out of a 737 Max 9 aircraft during an Alaska Airlines flight, leading to a federal investigation into the company’s safety practices.



Additionally, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, developed for NASA's Commercial Crew Program, has encountered multiple delays and escalating costs ahead of its first crewed launch to the International Space Station (ISS). Recently, the spacecraft had to return to Earth without its intended astronauts due to risks associated with its thrusters during re-entry. As a result, astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams are now scheduled to return next year on a different vehicle, extending their stay aboard the ISS for several additional months.



The ongoing challenges have led to significant leadership changes within Boeing, including the resignations of CEO Dave Calhoun and board chairman Larry Kellner in response to the investigations. The company continues to navigate a tumultuous landscape as it strives to regain credibility and ensure the safety and reliability of its products and services.

