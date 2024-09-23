Reserva Das Parkias By Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle Wins Bronze In A' Graphics Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reserva Das Parkias

Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle's Reserva Das Parkias Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Reserva Das Parkias by Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional creativity, innovation, and technical proficiency demonstrated in the Reserva Das Parkias project, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the graphic design industry.The Reserva Das Parkias project showcases the power of graphic design to effectively communicate complex environmental concepts and inspire positive change. By incorporating biomimetic principles, indigenous aesthetics, and the iconic Parkia pendula tree, this visual identity aligns with current trends in sustainable design and cultural representation. The project's innovative approach and striking visual impact demonstrate its relevance to the graphic design community and its potential to influence industry practices.Reserva Das Parkias stands out for its unique fusion of minimalist design and rich symbolism. The logo, meticulously crafted using the golden ratio, captures the essence of the Parkia pendula tree through its globular flowers, pendulums, branches, and crown. The incorporation of indigenous body painting patterns adds a layer of cultural significance and ancestral connection. This harmonious blend of nature-inspired elements and graphic precision creates a memorable and impactful visual identity.The recognition bestowed by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle's dedication to pushing the boundaries of graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize environmental consciousness, cultural sensitivity, and innovative visual storytelling. The award also motivates the designer to continue exploring the intersection of nature, anthropology, and design to create meaningful and impactful works.Reserva Das Parkias was designed by Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle, also known as Tiago Versalles, who specializes in visual identity and biodesign.Interested parties may learn more about the Reserva Das Parkias project and its designer at the following URL:About Tiago De Albuquerque Sales E KiemleTiago De Albuquerque Sales E Kiemle, a designer from Brazil, specializes in co-creating with biomimetic inspiration. Passionate about nature and the intricacies of design, Tiago seeks inspiration from the natural world for his creative process. Through the application of biodesign principles, such as the golden ratio, biomimicry, and biophilia, Tiago crafts sustainable and biodiverse designs that foster connections between people, businesses, society, and the environment.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of creativity and practicality in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and organized across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

