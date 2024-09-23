Cards Against Humanity files lawsuit against Musk’s SpaceX for trespassing, damage in Texas

(MENAFN) Cards Against Humanity, the popular party game manufacturer, has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s SpaceX, alleging trespassing and damage to a vacant plot of land the company owns in Texas. According to the lawsuit submitted in a Texas court, SpaceX has treated the property in Cameron County as its own for at least six months, placing construction materials and debris on the site without seeking permission. This encroachment has raised concerns about the unauthorized use of the land.



The legal filing highlights that SpaceX had previously acquired adjacent parcels of land and, as a result, has extended its operations onto Cards Against Humanity’s property. The game company, headquartered in Chicago, purchased the land in 2017 as part of a campaign opposing former President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, with contributions from around 150,000 individuals who each donated $15. This initiative was aimed at preserving the land in its natural state and making a political statement.



In maintaining the property, Cards Against Humanity has ensured it remained undisturbed, displaying a "no trespassing" sign to warn off potential intruders. The lawsuit asserts that SpaceX’s actions have not only violated these boundaries but have also resulted in significant damage, including the loss of vegetation on the site. The company’s commitment to protecting the land reflects its broader mission to engage in social and political activism.



Seeking accountability, Cards Against Humanity is asking for $15 million in damages from SpaceX, emphasizing the importance of upholding property rights. As of now, SpaceX has not issued a public response to the lawsuit, leaving the outcome of this legal battle uncertain. The case underscores the complexities that can arise when corporate interests intersect with land ownership and environmental stewardship.

