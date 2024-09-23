Bengaluru News: Karnataka HM Updates On Investigation Of Woman's Chopped Body Found In Fridge. Here's What He Said
9/23/2024 3:23:48 AM
Karnataka HM G Parameshwara has shared an update on the case pertaining a 29-years old woman whose body was chopped into more than 30 pieces and stuffed in a refrigerator.
While speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "The Police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual is also been...kind of they say he is the one. Unless we collect more information we can't really say. He is from West Bengal they say...We have already taken a lot of precautions for women's safety in Bengaluru...We are very careful about it..."
Police Commissioner B. Dayananda also addressed the media and said, "It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him...He's an outsider. We can't give more information as of now as it may help the accused."
