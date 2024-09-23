'Muslims And Marathis': Mumbai Ticket Collector's Comment Starts Social Media Uproar Western Railway Starts Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A clip of a ticket collector (TC) working for the Western Railway has sparked significant outrage. In the recording, the ticket collector is heard making derogatory remarks about Muslim and Maharashtrian communities .

In a 49-second audio clip shared on X, Ashish Pande, a resident of Mumbai's Vikhroli area, reportedly expressed his refusal to support Marathi or Muslim businesses and stated that he neither travels in auto-rickshaws driven by Marathi or Muslim drivers.

He said,“I don't give business to Muslims and Maharashtrians. I don't sit in autos of Muslims and Maharashtrians,” as quoted by the audio clip shared on X.

The clip also gained attention of Western Railway who took to X and wrote,“We take this matter very seriously. The staff member making such adverse comments about religious communities and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability, and appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services.”





The post has garnered 32.4K views on X , with users widely condemning Ashish Pande's statements. Many have expressed their outrage over his remarks, calling for greater awareness and respect for all communities. Some even demanded investigation on his 'makes ₹5000' remark.

One user said,“What is he saying "he makes 5000 rupees in 1 hour of work ?" is he taking bribes ??”





Another added,“It is well known that people from north India dominate jobs in railways. Nothing wrong in that I guess. But such hatred and venom towards Maharashtrians and Muslims that too while staying in Mumbai is beyond unbelievable. Maharashtrians are first to speak in Hindi if they realise person they are talking to does not understand Marathi. I am sure this person will be reinstated in service when the matter cools down. Pathetic.”

Another user said,“The suspension will be removed after the outrage comes to end OR when people forget about this issue. No stringent action will be taken whatsoever. I've been the citizen of this country for enough time that i exactly know nothing happens”

Some other added,“You should first enquire about his claim of making 5k in an hour. What does he do? Print money as a side hustle?”

Another reamrked,“You should not only be serious about his comments on a particular community but also his comments of earning 5000. He has accepted that there is cotruption in this system , you need to look within and change the practices.”