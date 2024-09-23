Indian Chess Players Recreate Rohit Sharma's Victory Dance To Celebrate Historic Double Gold At Olympiad 2024 Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a historic moment for the country, the Indian team clinched double medals at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess on Sunday. The Indian players celebrated the moment by recreating Rohit Sharma's iconic victory dance, which he had performed after winning the T20 trophy earlier this year. The of the Indian chess prodigies has been widely shared on social media.



Football legend Lionel first performed this way of celebrating victory after Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup. The fun victory dance requires the captain or one of the team members to arrive in slow motion to the rest of the team while carrying the trophy or award. As the captain reaches the team, all the players burst into joy, celebrating the achievement.

Rohit Sharma's victory dance after India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory

India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024 was a historic feat achieved by the Men in Blue after nearly a decade. The video of Rohit Sharma's celebration of the moment was hugely shared on social media.

Lionel Messi's celebratory dance after FIFA World Cup 2022

The dance became popular with football legend Lionel Messi after Argentina's victory in FIFA World Cup against France in 2022. Take a look at Lionel Messi's video of the victory dance.

PM Modi congratulates Indian chess players after double gold at Olympiad

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for securing two gold medals in both the men's and women's events at the Chess Olympiad

"Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the Gold in both open and women's category at Chess Olympiad! Congratulations to our incredible Men's and Women's Chess Teams. This remarkable achievement marks a new chapter in India's sports trajectory. May this success inspire generations of chess enthusiasts to excel in the game," PM Modi stated in a post on X.