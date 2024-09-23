'Whatever It Takes': Israel Asks Lebanon To Immediately Evacuate Buildings 'Where Hezbollah...' Top Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel Hezbollah news: The Israeli military on Monday called on Palestine to 'immediately' evacuate any buildings where Hezbollah is storing arms.

Earlier, the group's deputy leader, Naim Qassem, announced that the Israel-Hezbollah war has now entered a“new phase”, as firing continued between the two countries. At the same time, Israeli Prime has pledged to do“whatever it takes” to improve the country's security in the north.

| Israel, Hezbollah conflict to escalate? Heavy fire exchange raises fear of war

The comments from the two leaders came after Hezbollah fired a barrage of missiles at the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, near Haifa, The Washington Post reported. Here are the latest updates:

Israel-Hezbollah tensions: Top pointsIsrael's escalating exchanges of fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon have left hundreds dead or injured on both sides of the border and forced thousands to evacuate.

2. Israeli PM Netanyahu also posted a video yesterday, stating that“No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can't accept it either.”

3. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has reiterated the country's commitment to ensuring the security of its residents in the Gaza strip.“Military actions will continue until we reach a point where we may ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes,” said Gallant. In addition, Army Chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi vowed that Israel would "hit anyone who threatens" its citizens.

| Israel's ultimatum to Hezbollah: Back off or go to war

4. Hezbollah has shown no signs of deterrence, with Qassem stating that the group is prepared to face "all military possibilities." This comes as Israel continues to target Hezbollah's military infrastructure, attempting to prevent the group from expanding its influence along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

5. Meanwhile, the United States, Israel's strongest ally , has called for restraint. President Joe Biden stressed that military escalation is not in Israel's "best interest" and that the US is committed to preventing a wider conflict. "We'll do everything we can to prevent a larger war from erupting," Biden stated.

6. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also shared similar concerns, warning that Lebanon could become "another Gaza" due to the ongoing conflict.

7. Lebanon's health ministry stated that three people were killed in Israeli strikes in southern areas, while Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters. The Israeli army reported that over 150 rockets, missiles, and drones were launched into its territory from Lebanon overnight.

| Death toll from Israeli strike on Hezbollah military leaders rises

8. Despite mediation efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, the conflict shows no signs of abating. Attempts to secure a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages have stalled, with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty noting that the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is hindering efforts to stabilize Gaza.

9. The United Nations has described the situation as being "on the brink of an imminent catastrophe."

10. Israel's recent airstrikes , including an attack on the densely populated Dahiyeh neighbourhood in Beirut, killed Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.