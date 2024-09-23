Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Canadian FM's Claims Full Of Manipulations And Distortion Of Facts
Date
9/23/2024 3:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
We strongly condemn and categorically reject the statement made
by the Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on 22 September,
Azernews reports, citing Aykhan Hajizada,
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he responded to
the statement of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada.
The Canadian Foreign Minister is once again engaged in
manipulations and distortion of facts, instead of familiarising
herself with the realities in our region, where conflict between
Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended 4 years ago based on norms and
principles of international law. She is also ignorant about the
fact of Azerbaijan's full restoration of its sovereignty over the
Karabakh region in 2023 that ended illegal presence of Armenia's
armed forces and a separatist rejime it has sustained.
Canadian Foreign Minister's allegations in reference to Garabagh
region targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of
Azerbaijan, and supporting separatism, demonstrates how ingenious
and far-fetched the foreign policy of Canada is.
It is unfortunate that the Canadian officials being silent about
the ethnic cleansing, massacres and crimes against humanity by
Armenia against Azerbaijanis during its military aggression for
almost 30 years, disseminate false narrative promoted by the
Armenian diaspora about Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures conducted
in its own sovereign territories without targeting any
civilians.
Canadian Minister's assertion about the humanitarin crisis in
the region, when it has never demonstrated support and interest
towards the situation and inalienable rights of almost 1 million
IDPs from formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan and of those
who were forcefully deported from Armenia, is an indication of the
overt bias of Canada against Azerbaijan.
Canada has no moral right to preach about how the peace and
security needs to be established in our region.
We once again reiterate that such provocative and biased
statements are nothing more than an obstacle to the further
development and progress of the region on the basis of respect for
the principles of international law.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108702645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.