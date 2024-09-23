Community Condemns Biased Statement Made By Canada's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

We strongly condemn the biased and slanderous statement made by Canada's of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, on September 22 against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Western Azerbaijan Community's statement.

The statement reads: "In her statement, the Canadian minister makes an unfounded accusation that Armenians are allegedly being forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, adopting a position that contradicts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and aims to create tensions in the region.

Canada, which has turned a blind eye to Armenia's ethnic cleansing of one million Azerbaijanis, its 30-year occupation and plundering of Azerbaijani territories, and its prevention of the return of hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijanis, has no moral right to speak on humanitarian issues.

All of this demonstrates that Canada is unwilling to accept Azerbaijan's full restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is attempting to reignite conflict in the region.

We would like to remind the Canadian minister, who invokes the principle of 'self-determination' to address a problem that no longer exists, that this principle is relevant not to the issue she claims, but to the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands and the guarantee of their rights there.

As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we firmly denounce this infamous statement and demand that the Canadian government retract it, and respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to safely return to their homes."