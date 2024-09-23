Community Condemns Biased Statement Made By Canada's Minister Of Foreign Affairs
Date
9/23/2024 3:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
We strongly condemn the biased and slanderous statement made by
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, on September 22
against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
Western Azerbaijan Community's statement.
The statement reads: "In her statement, the Canadian minister
makes an unfounded accusation that Armenians are allegedly being
forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, adopting a
position that contradicts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
aims to create tensions in the region.
Canada, which has turned a blind eye to Armenia's ethnic
cleansing of one million Azerbaijanis, its 30-year occupation and
plundering of Azerbaijani territories, and its prevention of the
return of hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijanis, has no
moral right to speak on humanitarian issues.
All of this demonstrates that Canada is unwilling to accept
Azerbaijan's full restoration of its sovereignty and territorial
integrity, and is attempting to reignite conflict in the
region.
We would like to remind the Canadian minister, who invokes the
principle of 'self-determination' to address a problem that no
longer exists, that this principle is relevant not to the issue she
claims, but to the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to
their native lands and the guarantee of their rights there.
As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we firmly denounce this
infamous statement and demand that the Canadian government retract
it, and respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity,
as well as the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to
safely return to their homes."
