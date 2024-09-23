عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Community Condemns Biased Statement Made By Canada's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Community Condemns Biased Statement Made By Canada's Minister Of Foreign Affairs


9/23/2024 3:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

We strongly condemn the biased and slanderous statement made by Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, on September 22 against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Western Azerbaijan Community's statement.

The statement reads: "In her statement, the Canadian minister makes an unfounded accusation that Armenians are allegedly being forcibly displaced from Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, adopting a position that contradicts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and aims to create tensions in the region.

Canada, which has turned a blind eye to Armenia's ethnic cleansing of one million Azerbaijanis, its 30-year occupation and plundering of Azerbaijani territories, and its prevention of the return of hundreds of thousands of Western Azerbaijanis, has no moral right to speak on humanitarian issues.

All of this demonstrates that Canada is unwilling to accept Azerbaijan's full restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is attempting to reignite conflict in the region.

We would like to remind the Canadian minister, who invokes the principle of 'self-determination' to address a problem that no longer exists, that this principle is relevant not to the issue she claims, but to the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to their native lands and the guarantee of their rights there.

As the Western Azerbaijan Community, we firmly denounce this infamous statement and demand that the Canadian government retract it, and respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to safely return to their homes."

MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108702644


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search