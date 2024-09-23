War Update: 162 Battles Along Frontlines Over Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors The Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 22, there were 162 combat clashes on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces repelled 35 Russian in the Pokrovsk sector and 28 in the Kurakhove sector.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , publishing operational update as of 08:00, Monday, September 23.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and settlements using four missiles, 67 using, in particular, 99 guided air bombs, carried out 5,587 attacks, including 167 with MLRS.

The Russian forces launched airstrikes, in particular near the settlements of Esman, Bilovody, Zhuravka, Buvalyne, Yastrubshchyna, Richki, Buniakine, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Uhroiidy, Malushyne, Meliachykha, Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Pershotravneve.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched eight strikes on the enemy's personnel clusters and hit weaponry and military equipment, two artillery systems, one air defense system and the command post of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy kept on conducting their assault operations. Seven combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 16 engagements. The Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhliakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled 13 assaults by Russians near Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks near Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainians disrupted 12 attempts by the invaders to break through the defenses near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian forces, supported by aviation, carried out nine assaults, concentrating their efforts near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Also, the enemy attacked near Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks. The enemy's main efforts were concentrated near Krasnyi Yar, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, and Mykhailivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, and Kostiantynivka. In total, the Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defenses in this sector 28 times.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders carried out six attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Vuhledar.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were two unsuccessful enemy attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Russians conducted one unsuccessful assault and were rebuffed.

The Defense forces of Ukraine continue their operation in Russia's Kursk region. According to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy carried out 16 airstrikes using 27 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were spotted in the Volyn and Polissia sectors. The operational situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff noted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian forces maintain their military presence, and have intensified aviation activities. Brusky, Malushyne, Pavlivka, Zhuravka, Velyka Pysarivka, Boyaro-Lezhachy and a number of other border settlements were shelled from the Russian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 23, 2024 amount to about 643,750 personnel, including 1,330 in the past 24 hours.