GCC Chief Congratulates Saudi Arabia On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 23 (KUNA) - The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and to the and Prime of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud on the occasion of the 94th National Day of the Kingdom.

In a statement Monday, Al-Budaiwi expressed that this occasion holds a special, cherished and significant place in the hearts of the noble Saudi people and the member states of the GCC.

He also praised the achievements of the Kingdom, highlighting the remarkable milestones that reflect the strong foundations and the determined, progressive and well-documented efforts that are advancing towards a future of notable regional and international standing. (end)

kns











MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108702633