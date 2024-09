Norris Wins Singapore GP To Narrow F1 Title Race

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Singapore: Formula One title contender Lando Norris led from pole to chequered flag to win the Singapore Grand Prix yesterday, narrowing the gap to championship leader Max Verstappen, who was second.

It was the McLaren driver's third career GP win and his first from pole at his sixth attempt.

Teammate Oscar Piastri was third to extend their lead over Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

It was a remarkably incident-free run around the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the first in its 15-race history not to see a safety car deployed.

At the end of the 62 uninterrupted laps, Norris had reduced Verstappen's title lead to 52 points with six races and three sprints to go.

Piastri's third place, coupled with Sergio Perez only managing 10th in the second Red Bull, meant McLaren's lead in the constructors' championship was increased to 41 points.

Norris got away brilliantly from pole and was clear of Verstappen into the first bend as Lewis Hamilton, on softer tyres, tried to put pressure on the Dutchman.

But the three-time world champion repelled the Englishman and all the cars completed the opening lap safely.

Norris soon opened up a gap of more than a second over Verstappen, importantly keeping the Englishman out of DRS range of his title rival.

Hamilton from third was the only front-runner to start on soft tyres, but he paid a penalty for it after he had to pit early on lap 18.

The aim was clearly to go all the way to the end but after just five laps on the new rubber he complained on team radio:“I'm already struggling with this tyre.”

Norris was in a league of his own up front as he stretched his lead over Verstappen to 20 seconds by lap 26.

Despite a few late brushes with the unforgiving Singapore street circuit walls, the Englishman secured a dominant victory.

“It was an amazing race,” said Norris.

Piastri started from fifth but a superior strategy enabled him to overhaul Hamilton and the second Mercedes of George Russell in the late stages.

Verstappen's only chance looked like a safety car that never came.

Hamilton on much older tyres than the field was a sitting duck towards the end lost another place on lap 50 to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc who had begun from ninth on the grid.

Leclerc finished ahead of Hamilton, with the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz in seventh.

Fernando Alonso, Nico Hulkenberg and Perez rounded out the top 10.