Minister Of Labour Meets Romanian Ambassador

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Ambassador of the Republic of Romania to the State of Qatar H E Nicusor Daniel Tănase yesterday. They discussed enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of labour and ways to boost and develop them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.