Minister Of Labour Meets Romanian Ambassador

9/23/2024 3:02:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Ambassador of the Republic of Romania to the State of Qatar H E Nicusor Daniel Tănase yesterday. They discussed enhancing relations between the two countries in the fields of labour and ways to boost and develop them.

The Peninsula

