Hospital In Greenland Chooses Sectra's Radiology Solution--Enhanced Cross-Country Collaboration For Improved Patient Care

"The partnerships we have with hospitals in Denmark are highly important to us as we, being sparsely populated, struggle to recruit staff and cover medical specialties locally. To deliver care at the speed and quality we want, we need to both increase the efficiency of our internal radiology workflows and facilitate the cooperation with healthcare providers in Denmark. Sectra's unified platform enables this by providing easy access to images, data, patient portfolio and necessary tools, along with the ability to efficiently share information," says Cosmus Pyndt, Manager of the diagnostic and therapeutic department in the region.

DIH is Greenland's central hospital. It is located in the city of Nuuk, also supporting 15 clinics spread around the country. The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year following a donation to the hospital from Kirsten og Freddy Johansens Fond. DIH will initially utilize the solution's module for radiology.

"Sharing resources, expertise and workload between hospitals within a region or, as in this case, even across borders, is crucial in handling the increasing workloads in healthcare and resource shortages. Therefore, the sharing of information and images between hospitals should be efficient and easy. It is encouraging to witness the collaboration between DIH and hospitals in Denmark. The involvement of Rigshospitalet in Denmark, which went live with Sectra this summer, and particularly the expertise of Chief Radiologist Martin Lundsgaard Hansen, has been helpful in shaping this project," says Sune Henriksen, Managing Director, Sectra Denmark.

He continues: "I am honored to support Dronning Ingrids hospital in delivering high-quality patient care, and we are excited about this new chapter for Sectra as we extend to support healthcare in Greenland."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS '.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

