YouTube introduces new advertising feature to offer less intrusive experience

(MENAFN) YouTube has introduced a new advertising feature called "Pause Ads," where ads are displayed when users pause a video. The asserts that this new ad format is intended to offer a less intrusive experience compared to traditional ads.



A number of advertisers have expressed significant interest in this feature, leading to its broader rollout. Initially tested in 2023 with a select group of advertisers, Pause Ads proved to be successful, which encouraged YouTube to extend it across the platform. These ads allow brands to connect with viewers during moments of inactivity, particularly on smart TVs, where standard ads may not be as effective. YouTube stated that the strong interest from both advertisers and viewers prompted them to make Pause Ads available to all users.



According to YouTube, the Pause Ads format is aimed at providing a "less disruptive" experience. This new feature follows YouTube's recent experimentation with various ad formats over the past year, including longer unskippable ads, branded QR codes, and picture-in-picture ads during live videos.



Pause Ads mark the latest step in YouTube's strategy to monetize its platform, even during brief pauses in video playback. Users who wish to avoid these ads can opt for YouTube Premium, which offers an ad-free experience for a monthly subscription. New users can also take advantage of free trial offers for YouTube Premium, which may last for either one or three months, depending on availability. However, these offers are only available to individuals who have never used YouTube Premium with their Google account.

