Google Chrome tests new feature to strengthen security of stored login information

(MENAFN) is currently testing a new security feature that will require users to input a PIN, use fingerprint recognition, or face authentication before they can auto-fill saved passwords on websites. This addition aims to strengthen the security of stored login information and reduce the risk of unauthorized access.



As one of the most popular web browsers globally, with billions of users, Google Chrome is frequently relied upon to store personal data such as usernames and passwords for various websites. Many users find it convenient to save this information for quick and easy access during future visits to websites.



However, despite its widespread use, there has been a growing concern in recent years about the vulnerability of stored passwords. Hackers have increasingly exploited malware like StealC to steal private information, including login credentials saved within the browser. This has highlighted the need for stronger security measures to safeguard user data from malicious attacks.



In response to this threat, Google appears to be working on a new security feature for Chrome on Android devices that will add an extra layer of protection when filling in login credentials. According to recent leaks, the Canary build of Google Chrome for Android has introduced a new flag that requires biometric authentication, such as fingerprint scanning or facial recognition, before users can access their saved passwords. This move could be a game-changer, adding an additional safeguard for users who store sensitive login information on their browsers, ensuring only authorized access to auto-fill their credentials.

