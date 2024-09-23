Amir Arrives In New York

Date
9/23/2024 2:23:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived today in New York, the United States of America, to head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the meetings of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and an official delegation.
