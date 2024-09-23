Prime Minister Participates In GCC Consultative Meeting In New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated on Sunday in the consultative meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting touched on the progress of joint Gulf action, cooperation between the GCC states and the United Nations, and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.