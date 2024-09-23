Prime Minister Hosts Ministerial Dinner On Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the International Peace Institute HH Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy HE Josep Borrell co-hosted on Sunday the 19th edition of the Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

During the ministerial dinner, the latest developments in the region and means to enhance regional security and stability were discussed.



