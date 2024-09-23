Prime Minister Hosts Ministerial Dinner On Middle East
Date
9/23/2024 2:23:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, President of the International Peace Institute HH Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy HE Josep Borrell co-hosted on Sunday the 19th edition of the Ministerial Dinner on the Middle East, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.
During the ministerial dinner, the latest developments in the region and means to enhance regional security and stability were discussed.
Read Also
Prime Minister participates in GCC Consultative Meeting in New York
Amir arrives in New York
Qatar keen on building diverse and sustainable knowledge-based economy, says PM at Summit of the Future
MENAFN23092024000063011010ID1108702558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.