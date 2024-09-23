'Qatar Worthy Partner In Moving Education Forward In Nigeria'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The drive and support Qatar is giving to the education sector in Nigeria, especially through the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, is outstanding, and the country considers Qatar as a worthy partner in moving education forward in Nigeria and, by extension, the region, Nigeria's of Education Prof Tahir Mamman (SAN) has said.

Speaking exclusively to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the 5th Observance of The International Day to Protect Education from Attack held recently in Doha, the minister said,“The Qatari government, through the EAA Foundation and its various partners, has made a commendable effort to address the issue of out-of-school children in Nigeria. They have joined forces with the Kaduna State government to support the Reaching Out-of-School Children (ROOSC) initiative, which aims to change the circumstances of out-of-school children, with a particular focus on girls, children with disabilities, and adolescents. This initiative seeks to provide access to education, create opportunities, and foster a brighter future. The project is expected to benefit at least 100,000 out-of-school children (OOSC) and has the potential to expand to other states across the country, thereby contributing to the provision of quality education for affected children, including those in areas impacted by conflict.” Prof Mamman observed that education was a primary focus of the discussions held during the state visit of Nigerian President H E Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Qatar in March. He indicated that he has subsequently travelled to Qatar to continue the dialogue initiated during the president's visit.

“We have persistently engaged in discussions to solidify the policy regarding the implementation of the initiatives in Nigeria. This policy primarily focuses on the assistance provided by the Qatari government through the Qatar Foundation, specifically via the Education Above All Foundation, aimed at supporting out-of-school children in Nigeria. We are genuinely pleased with the enthusiasm and backing that Qatari officials, particularly through the Education Above All Foundation, have shown to ensure the success of this project,” he said.

“Their dedication is highly commendable, and they have significantly demonstrated their value as worthy partners in this endeavour,” he added.

The minister emphasised that the intervention of the EAA Foundation concerning the OOSC will offer comprehensive training for the students, equipping them with skills and knowledge that will not only enhance their employability but also empower them to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs and job creators.

“The project aims to provide students with essential skills and training, enabling them to become self-sufficient without relying on traditional employment. Once individuals acquire these skills and attributes, they are not obligated to seek salaried positions. In fact, this approach is preferable, given the current scarcity of employers. By training a substantial number of individuals - whether 100,000 or 200,000 - in diverse skill sets, they can effectively become their own employers. Therefore, I believe this represents a more advantageous opportunity, which is precisely what the fund intends to support,” he said.

Prof Mamman added that Nigeria is very keen on internationalisation of education, and the country is working assiduously together with the rest of the world to fast-track the development of education in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is seeking to establish partnerships with universities and other higher education institutions in Qatar as the nation aims to globalise its education system. The reputation of Qatar in the educational field is particularly appealing to Nigeria, which holds the title of the most populous country in Africa. Qatar is renowned for its high educational standards, with its institutions consistently ranked among the world's best. As enhancing educational quality is a primary focus of the new administration in Nigeria, Qatar's advancements in this sector serve as a valuable model, and Nigeria is eager to engage in collaborative efforts with the country in this regard,” he said.

The minister noted that under the current policy being implemented in Nigeria, prospective investors and educators from Qatar or any part of the globe are welcome to establish universities or higher education institutions that are entirely their own or to collaborate with existing universities and institutions in the country.

“We are very serious with the business of elevating the standard of education in Nigeria. We want our students to have access to world-class and quality international education at the convenience of their own country. You know, Asian and Gulf states have benefited immensely from internationalisation of education in the last 20 years, where you have world-renowned institutions going over to set up campuses and institutions in those countries. We missed out on that for some time, but we are now changing the narrative. Now we have opportunities for that because you don't bottle up knowledge and ideas. It was a mistake in the past, which we are set to correct.” The Nigerian Education Minister noted that his country is also looking at the possibility of institutional collaborations and the possibility of researchers from both countries working together.

“During our visit in May, we engaged in discussions with multiple stakeholders within Qatar's tertiary education sector. Our focus was on exploring potential institutional collaborations, fostering opportunities for researchers to collaborate, and considering student exchange programmes, as well as the possibility of our scholars undertaking sabbaticals here. These topics were among the various areas we addressed during our discussions. While these initiatives remain under consideration, we prefer to avoid overwhelming the agenda until the matter concerning the OOSC has been resolved and finalised,” he noted.