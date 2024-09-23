Amir's UNGA Participation To Facilitate Talks For Peaceful World: US Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings will facilitate talks that push for a more peaceful world, said US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis.

Speaking to QNA, he hailed Doha's world-wide roles that go beyond mediation efforts to nurture human rights and provide humanitarian relief.

In addition to its years-long efforts to ensure Palestinians a humanitarian aid access, Qatar has responded to various humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa, Venezuela, Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere, he said. He also highlighted the need to bolster Qatar-US partnership to mobilise support to alleviate humanitarian crises around the world.

Qatar has done a really great job in helping and mediating to resolve conflicts around the world, and everyone recognises Qatar's role in working for peace in the Gaza Strip, he added, expressing his optimism for the joint statement from H H the Amir, Egypt's President H E Abdel Fattah El Sisi and US President H E Joe Biden, on the need to hammer out a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip and release prisoners and detainees.

Qatar has been central in efforts to settle the crisis in the Gaza Strip since October 7 and adopted prominent roles to end conflicts around the world including the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the Horn of Africa, he added. He added that the UNGA meetings would help world leaders to truncate weeks-long discussions and engage in direct talks that contribute to finding solutions to many world disputes.

The UNGA meetings primarily offer a unique opportunity for all parties to foster peace and determine the priorities and this inspires optimism and hope for achieving the coveted peace, he added.

This year's UNGA agenda will cover a wide range of topics including world-wide conflicts, primarily the war in the Gaza Strip and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, human rights and women's suffering, especially in Afghanistan, he added, underpinning the importance of collaborating with various partners, most notably Qatar, to achieve these specific priorities. He added that the US-Qatar relations, spanning across trade, energy, arts, culture and security among other areas, are paramount for Washington. These exemplary relations are constantly growing and reflect positively on both parties.

He added that being the US Ambassador to Qatar makes him the luckiest ambassador in the world.

Davis added that he closely monitored the Qatar foreign policy baselines and how Qatar positions itself on the global stage through great efforts to contribute to resolving world conflicts, appreciating the State of Qatar's endeavour to achieve peace in the region and the world as a whole.