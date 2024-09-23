Netbet Expands Greece Portfolio With Addition Of EGT Digital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREECE, Athens, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Greece - a leading - has added titles from EGT Digital to its already extensive library.



Known for their extensive game's library and exceptional user experience, NetBet Greece constantly offers new products to its players and ensures a high level of customer satisfaction. With this new partnership, NetBet players will get access to an extensive list of popular EGT Digital titles.

Headquartered in Bulgaria, EGT Digital is one of the fastest-growing iGaming providers in the world. Their forward-thinking approach, based on innovation, saw them presented with numerous accolades, among which the 'Outstanding Contribution to Responsible Gaming of the Year 2024' award from this year's edition of SIGMA Africa Awards competition. With an ever-growing portfolio of exciting games, they possess a deep understanding of customer needs, which helps deliver a memorable gaming experience.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager for NetBet Greece, said: “EGT Digital is one of the most innovative providers in the iGaming industry and we cannot wait to see our customers enjoy the products they have to offer. We are known as one of the best online platforms in the world and this latest addition just further highlights that.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, said: “Partnering with an online platform of the caliber of NetBet is a great opportunity for us to enhance our presence in the Greek market. I am confident that our gaming products will quickly win the hearts of their customers and will make us even more popular among the local fans of high-quality slot entertainment.”

