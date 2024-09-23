Russian Army Loses Another 1,330 Invaders In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 23, 2024, amounted to about 643,750 people, including 1,330 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,784 (+16) Russian tanks, 17,252 (+30) armored combat vehicles, 18,414 (+81) artillery systems, 1,197 (+2) MLRS, 949 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft , and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 15,699 (+71), missiles - 2,595 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 25,102 (+79), special equipment - 3,145 (+1).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 22, as of 22:00, 121 combat engagements took place at the front, the hottest being in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors.