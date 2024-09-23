Erdogan To Hold Crucial Talks With Zelensky, Pashinyan, Pezeshkian During US Visit
Date
9/23/2024 2:16:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is gearing up for a
series of crucial meetings with world leaders during his visit to
the United States for the UN General Assembly. Among the notable
figures on his agenda are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Iranian President
Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports via Turkish
media.
According to the information, Erdogan will conduct bilateral
meetings with a host of global leaders, with many of these
encounters to take place at the Turkish House - a symbol of Turkish
diplomacy located opposite the UN headquarters in New York.
In addition to the meetings with Zelenskyy, Pashinyan, and
Pezeshkian, Erdogan is also scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, UN Secretary-General
António Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Serbian
President Aleksandar Vučić.
The Turkish leader's main focus during his UN General Assembly
speech is expected to be the situation in Gaza.
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108702524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.