Erdogan To Hold Crucial Talks With Zelensky, Pashinyan, Pezeshkian During US Visit


9/23/2024 2:16:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is gearing up for a series of crucial meetings with world leaders during his visit to the United States for the UN General Assembly. Among the notable figures on his agenda are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Azernews reports via Turkish media.

According to the information, Erdogan will conduct bilateral meetings with a host of global leaders, with many of these encounters to take place at the Turkish House - a symbol of Turkish diplomacy located opposite the UN headquarters in New York.

In addition to the meetings with Zelenskyy, Pashinyan, and Pezeshkian, Erdogan is also scheduled to hold talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

The Turkish leader's main focus during his UN General Assembly speech is expected to be the situation in Gaza.

AzerNews

