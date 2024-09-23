Advanceddx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. And Complete Genomics LLC To Co-Market NGS Microbiology Solution In The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories, is pleased to announce today the execution of a co-marketing agreement to co-promote in the USA Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions combining AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc ' DeepChek® assays and software with Complete Genomics ' DNBSEQ TM genetic sequencing platforms to all microbiology laboratories in the USA.



Having the possibility to offer NGS-based end-to-end solutions will help microbiology laboratories to get equipped with robust and innovative assays, sequencing systems and downstream analysis software available for many applications including but not restricted to HIV, viral hepatitis (HBV/HCV/HDV), respiratory viruses (Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV...), CMV, HSV, BKV, Tuberculosis.



“We are thrilled to join forces and be in a position to offer end-to-end solutions based on the most advanced sequencing technologies, to all laboratories in the USA, involved in microbiology genotyping, These products are part of the NGS market was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2023 to 2030,” said Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics.



“Complete Genomics is pleased to partner with ABL to offer microbiology laboratories a diverse menu of NGS-based infectious disease assays, developed on our low throughput sequencing platforms including the DNBSEQ-E25 and DNBSEQ-G99, with unparalleled speed, portability, ease of use and cost advantage,” said Radoje Drmanac, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Complete Genomics.

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.



ABOUT ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC & ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC is an affiliate of ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD), a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays applied for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.



ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).



These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications,



ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic laboratories, private laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiology contents in constant expansion.



The person must inquire about the registration status of ABL's products to comply with local regulations.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Only (RUO) tests are available for sale in the USA as listed on the FDA website. For further information, please visit



ABOUT COMPLETE GENOMICS LLC

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 7,600 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit .

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning ABL Diagnostics and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the“Risk Factors” section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on July 12, 2022 under number 22-296, available on the web site of ABL Diagnostics ( ) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered material by ABL Diagnostics. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of ABL Diagnostics to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.



This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

