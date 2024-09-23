Sri Lankan PM Resigns Following New President Elected

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Sept 23 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena, submitted his resignation this morning, following Anura Kumara Dissanayake's election, as the country's new president.

In his resignation letter, Gunawardena stated that, with the election of Dissanayake as the ninth executive president of Sri Lanka, he is stepping down in accordance with the country's constitution.

Gunawardena also extended his congratulations to Dissanayake last night, following his victory in the election.

“I respectfully congratulate you on being elected as the 9th Executive President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, in the presidential election held on Sept 21, 2024,” he said in a statement.

“I hope that you, as the president, will be able to provide welfare to the people by continuing the work we have done, to recover and lift the country and the countrymen from the difficult and challenging situation Sri Lanka has faced,” he said in his message.– NNN-XINHUA