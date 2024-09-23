Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets IOC Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad met with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, on sidelines of Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, supporting and developing the IOC in a way that would benefit in the State of Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)

