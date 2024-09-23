Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Swiss Confederation Pres.
9/23/2024 2:13:06 AM
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met with President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd on sidelines of the Summit of the Future at UN Headquarters in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to Amherd.
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and ways of further promoting them, as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
