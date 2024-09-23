Kuwait Amir's Representative Meetings Nepal's PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Prime of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at the State of Kuwait's Mission to the UN in New York.

The two leaders discussed means of boosting bilateral relations for the best interest of the two countries and their people, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Office Bader Al-Tunaib and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)

bs













MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108702497