Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Greek PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the State of Kuwait's Mission to the UN in New York.

His Highness the Crown Prince and Mitsotakis discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Kuwait Direct Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Essa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Foreign Minister's Office Bader Al-Tunaib and Kuwait Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)

