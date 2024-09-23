4 Killed, Dozens Injured In Mass Shooting In Birmingham, Alabama, USA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Alabama have reported that at least four people, including two women, were killed and dozens more in a shooting at a recreational area in the state.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Saturday, September 22, in a recreational area in Birmingham, Alabama.

Alabama police said they found the bodies of two men and a woman at the scene of the shooting, and a fourth victim died in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald confirmed that dozens were injured in the incident, with some in critical condition.

So far, none of the attackers involved in the shooting have been arrested.

Fitzgerald announced that investigations into the incident are ongoing and urged the public to share any information they may have with the police.

This comes amid a surge in gun violence in the U.S., with public spaces like schools, shopping centers, churches, and street festivals increasingly becoming targets.

Previously, another shooting in Winder, Georgia, resulted in the deaths of at least four people and injuries to nine others.

Gun violence in the U.S. has reached unprecedented levels, with the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) reporting that over 42,000 people lost their lives due to gun-related incidents in 2023 alone.

The ongoing increase in such violent incidents has raised concerns about public safety across the country.

