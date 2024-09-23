Mali's President Pledges To Curb Terrorism

(MENAFN- IANS) Bamako, Sep 23 (IANS) Mali's President Assimi Goita pledged to intensify the fight against terrorism, reaffirming his determination to pursue peace, security, and development in the country.

Goita on Sunday made the remarks after a military parade marking the 64th anniversary of the country's independence, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will pursue these armed groups day and night until our country is completely free from this threat," he said.

While praising the commitment of the Malian people who, "despite the challenges," continue to actively support the Malian in their mission to defend the nation, Goita emphasised the need for a "sacred union" around the Defence and Security Forces, noting that victory in this fight requires constant support from citizens and partners.

"We are open to all our partners in a spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation," he said, adding that Mali, together with its partners in the Confederation of the Alliance of Sahel States, will make every effort to eradicate the terrorist threat.