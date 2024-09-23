Swepson To Lead Queensland In Labuschagne's Absence In One Day Cup Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Sep 23 (IANS) Queensland's team will see leg-spinner Mitch Swepson don the captain's armband for the first time, as he leads the Bulls in their opening two matches of the Marsh One Day Cup this week.

Swepson took over the reins from Marnus Labuschagne, who is currently on national duty with the Australian ODI squad in England.

The 30-year-old has been a key figure in Queensland's leadership circles in recent seasons, as well as playing a prominent role for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. He also led his Queensland Premier Cricket side, Sandgate-Redcliffe, to the final of the T20 Max competition earlier this month.

"Queensland will welcome Mitch Swepson as captain for the first time with the leg-spinner named to lead the Bulls in their opening two One Day Cup games this week," read a statement released by Queensland Cricket on Monday.

Swepson now follows in the footsteps of former Test leg-spinner and national selector Trevor Hohns, who was the last leg-spinner to captain Queensland and also hails from the Sandgate-Redcliffe club.

Swepson's leadership debut for Queensland comes at a pivotal time, with the Bulls missing several key players. Usman Khawaja, who stepped down from the Queensland captaincy in the off-season, will miss the Bulls' opening match against Tasmania but will return for Friday's clash with Victoria in Melbourne.

The Bulls' squad has also named two potential debutants; former New South Wales batsman Lachlan Hearne and Australian Under-19 World Cup-winning pace bowler Tom Straker.

Hearne, 23, relocated to Brisbane last year and earned a Bulls contract after stints with the Brisbane Heat. He comes into this tournament following a run of six innings over the past three weeks, where he scored 50 or more, including a knock of 81 in a Toyota 2nd XI match against South Australia.

Straker, 19, who signed a rookie contract with Queensland, will be reuniting with several Under-19 World Cup teammates, including Hugh Weibgen and Callum Vidler, as well as Tom Campbell in the QC Academy.

The Bulls have also named Gold Coast batter Hugo Burdon and Wests paceman Tom Whitney, both of whom made their List A debuts for Queensland last season.

However, Queensland will be without several key players managing injuries, including Hugh Weibgen (finger), Jem Ryan (hamstring), Callum Vidler (groin), Gurinder Sandhu (calf), and Xavier Bartlett (side).