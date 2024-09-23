Commercial Telematics Market Is Set For Remarkable Growth, Size To Reach $63.89 Billion By 2030, Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial telematics market was pegged at $16.87 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $63.89 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -North America dominates the market presently, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In North America, U.S. dominated the commercial telematics market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the key factors that drive the market growth include government regulations for vehicle telematics and rise in trend of connectivity solutions are the factors that fuel the growth of the commercial telematics market. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost are the factors that hinder the growth of the market.Commercial telematics refer to the use of telematics systems in commercial vehicles by the fleet management companies, automobile insurance companies, and others. By using communication enabled device, telematics systems can store, receive, and send information, which can be used to control remote objects and manage resources such as individual cars or a fleet of cars. GPS tracking devices and vehicle diagnostics systems help transmit information to and from the vehicle's computer system.The report segments the global commercial telematics market on the basis of solution type, application, end user, and region.Based on solution type, the OEM segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report analyzes the aftermarket segment.On the basis of application, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsIn fleet management, it is easy to track vehicle records and decide which vehicle has travelled the most and accordingly offer service with the help of connectivity solutions. The diagnostic service offered is an efficient way to diagnose the status of the vehicle. In addition, it allows consumers to manage the maintenance of their vehicle, thus saving money and time by avoiding unwanted expenses & breakdowns. The system provides a maintenance schedule and timely reminders to the consumer. The diagnostic system keeps a track of smoke emission and fuel consumption of the vehicle, thereby monitoring its engine health. This service sends a detailed report about the vehicle to the decision maker who decides on the service schedules for the automobile. Therefore, ease of vehicle diagnosis with the help mobile applications is expected to fuel the growth of the market .The safety services offered in vehicles with telematics solutions are an appropriate example of cutting-edge aftermarket technology, which involves sharing data between the vehicle and the humans. Safety is a combination of telecommunication and automobile technology used to improve vehicle efficiency, reduce fuel consumption & maintenance cost, enhance security & safety measures, and assist the driver to enhance his overall driving experience. Features such as live traffic updates, automatic toll transactions, insurance telematics, road-side assistance in case of accidents or breakdowns and smarty routing & tracking will provide an exponential growth opportunity for the key players operating in the commercial telematics market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Key PlayersMix Telematics,Trimble Inc.,Navistar, Inc.,Vontier Corporation,Verizon Communications Inc.,Geotab Inc.,Fleet Complete,Solera Holdings, Inc.,Microlise limited,Daimler AG,Continental AG,Karooooo Ltd.,Michelin.Key Findings Of The StudyIn 2020, by solution type, the OEM segment generated the highest revenue .In 2020, by application, the solution segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2020, by end user, the transportation & logistics segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2020, region-wise, North America contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Similar Reports We Have on Telematics Industry:- Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

