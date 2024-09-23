Serie A: Palmeiras Edge Past Vasco To Keep Pressure On Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, Sep 23 (IANS) Argentine forward Jose Manuel Lopez scored a first-half winner as reigning champions Palmeiras clinched a 1-0 win at Vasco da Gama in Brazil's championship.

Lopez gave his side the lead in the 26th minute when he intercepted an errant backward pass from Rayan and dribbled into the 18-yard box before calmly slotting his shot into the near corner, reports Xinhua.

The result leaves Palmeiras second in the 20-team standings with 53 points from 27 games, three points behind leaders Botafogo. Vasco are 10th, 18 points further back.

"We can't afford to look too far ahead," Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira told a post-match news conference. "It's about playing one game at a time. Right now Botafogo are ahead on their own merit but we are here to fight until the end."

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Internacional won 3-1 at Sao Paulo, Criciuma were held to a goalless home draw by Athletico Paranaense, Gremio won 3-2 at home to Flamengo, Cruzeiro drew 0-0 at Cuiaba, and Atletico Mineiro prevailed 3-0 at home to Bragantino.