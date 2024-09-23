Share Repurchase Programme
Date
9/23/2024 1:30:50 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
| Accumulated, previous announcement
| 2,714,819
| 542.96
| 1,474,032,200
| 16 September 2024
| 383
| 525.50
| 201,267
| 17 September 2024
| 71
| 528.46
| 37,521
| 18 September 2024
| 148
| 526.27
| 77,888
| 19 September 2024
| 64
| 532.30
| 34,067
| 20 September 2024
| 68
| 528.67
| 35,950
| Accumulated under the programme
| 2,715,553
| 542.95
| 1,474,418,891
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,715,553 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.23% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
Share repurchase programme 20240923
MENAFN23092024004107003653ID1108702432
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.