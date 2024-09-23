Raghav Juyal: ‘Yudhra’ Role Had Impacted Me On A Psychological Level

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Raghav Juyal has talked about how his role in the latest film“Yudhra” impacted him on a psychological level.

Raghav, who played a negative role in the film, said: "Portraying such a dark and intense character in 'Yudhra' was a unique experience for me. To truly embody the role, I had to delve deep into the psyche of my character, which involved pushing my own boundaries and trying things that were outside of my comfort zone.”

He said that he engaged in behaviours that were far from his usual self.

“Just to understand the mindset of my character. This process was intense and, at times, quite unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realized how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal," he added.

To get a breather, the actor went back to his hometown in Uttarakhand.

"To recuperate and find my balance, I went back to the mountains in my hometown in Uttarakhand. The serenity and tranquility there helped me recover from the psychological toll that the role took on me.”

He said that his family had noticed the change in his behaviour and were concerned, which made him realise just how deeply he“had immersed” himself in the character.

“This was the first time I attempted a role like this, and it was a challenging but rewarding experience."

The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, is directed by Ravi Udayawar and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Raghav was also seen in shades of gray in the film“Kill”, which also stars Lakshay. The actor received immense love for playing an antagonist by the critics and audiences alike.