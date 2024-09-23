Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Size Is Expected To Reach $749 Billion By 2031 SF Express, Fedex, ARAMEX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

courier, express, and parcel (CEP)

The factors propelling the growth of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market are increase in international trade across regions

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request Sample Pages Now:The global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market was valued at $407.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $749 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.The concept of courier, express, and parcel is typically attributed to the service that offers logistic services in specific areas. The offer of the service providers differs in the speed, weight, and volume of the packages and the way of carrying out the shipment of the goods. Moreover, the operators provide variety of value-added services to improvise the delivery experience for the user. The express deliveries are mainly time-bounded through which different high value consignments are delivered in a few days or at a pre agreed date and time.The key players profiled in this report includeFedEx, Poste Italiane, SF Express, DHL, Qantas Airways Limited, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Yamato Transport Co., Ltd., Singapore Post Limited, one world express inc. ltd, PostNL Holding B.V., Royal Mail Group Limited, ARAMEXThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market size based on business, destination, end user, mode of transportation, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Moreover, the continuous enhancement of the e-commerce industry, increase in trade-related agreements, and growth in demand for the fast delivery of packages drives the courier, express, and parcel market towards a positive growth in the current scenario. However, the factors such as improper infrastructure & increased logistics costs and uncontrolled nature of logistics services are the factors that hinders the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, continuous developments in delivery services and emergence of last-mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation creates numerous opportunities for the key players to develop effective strategies which supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period.Based on end user, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the wholesale and retail segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The report also studies the manufacturing, construction and utilities, and primary industries segments.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share , and is likely to mintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.Based on destination, the domestic segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the international segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Based on business, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market share, and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the B2C segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the C2C segment.Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, and would maintain its leadership during the forecast period. The airways segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes the railways and waterways segments.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Dropshipping Market -Same Day Delivery Market -Delivery Robot Market -Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.